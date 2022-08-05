All you need to know about Frank Naro, Ghanaian actor, producer and recording artiste

Franko Naro

Ghanaian Kumasi-based actor Frank Osei popularly known as Frank Naro or Oboy Frank, is among the few celebrities or public figures in Ghana who were known in the entertainment industry right from their childhood.

Frank Naro, an actor and musician began his acting career in Kumasi at a very young age during the era of Agya Koo, Kwaku Manu, Akrobeto, Nana Ama McBrown and Vivian Jill. h



He was very vibrant in Kumawood movies around the year 2004. He was cast for major and supporting roles in various movies to the extent that many people compared him to Kwaku Manu, who was also at his peak in the movie industry then.



Later, it emerged that Kwaku Manu was mentoring him and at a point, he was even staying with him. Frank Naro as we speak has grown into a full man even though people still picture him to be the kid in those Kumawood movies.



Though the movie industry has come to a standstill, the actor took a long break from the movie industry without a trace. In his recent interviews, he has disclosed that he did that because of the spiritual attacks he was getting whiles in the movie industry.



Frank Naro has now migrated into music where he has released a couple of singles and has featured some of the top musicians in Ghana including Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, Goya Menor, Quamina Mp, Flowking Stone, Guru Medikal and many more.

