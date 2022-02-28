Allow Akufo-Addo to finish his term before you criticise him – Lucky Mensah

Source: Obibini TV

Highlife musician, Lucky Mensah, has said that it will be too early to criticize the performance of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana.

In an exclusive interview with Obibini TV's Emmanuel Agyemang, Lucky Mensah said he composed a song for the then-candidate Nana Akufo Addo and supported him during his campaign in 2016 because of the love he has for him.



"Nana Akufo-Addo has not finished his term; if you tell me he is not performing, that is how you see things; he is left with three years, let us allow him to finish his whole term to be able to come up with an assessment," he noted.



Assessing the president's first term in office, Lucky Mensah insisted that he believes Ghanaians should allow him to complete his term before comparing him to any president.



Responding to the recent fuel price hikes in the country, Lucky Mensah stated, "Ghana is not the only country experiencing high fuel price. If the prices of fuel go up on the international market, it will definitely affect Ghana and all the politicians in Ghana are aware of this."

He further noted that President Nana Akufo-Addo had stabilized the country's power crisis, adding that he owns a bakery and doesn't experience outages.



