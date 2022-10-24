Alorman releases single titled ‘On God’

Ten64music signee has released a new track titled 'On God'.

The newly-released track begins with a catchy guitar hook that progresses into a groovy Afrobeats rhythm whiles grabbing the attention of fans with relatable lyrics.



In the opening, Alorman talks about how waking up each day is God's doing.



To him, God has a way of coming through his people when everyone else deserts them.



He looks up and begins to pray, asking God to hear his cry and plea all captured in a catchy chorus. Everything on God... It is not easy, but we will survive. On God".



About Alorman



Alorman is a Ghanaian Afrobeats and dancehall artiste from the heart of Ga Mashie (Accra).

In what seemed like a hobby of freestyling on social media and underground performance, his music career started.



In 2022, he decided to take the music hustle seriously and signed a deal with Ten64music (a record label in Ghana) hoping God will bless his efforts.



This deal birthed “Rebirth” EP. His EP has five songs; “Boyz, Link Up, Ghetto Youth, On God and Why Baby” are upbeat.



Kindly stream and follow alorman on all social media platforms and stream on Spotify



