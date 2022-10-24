0
Alorman releases single titled ‘On God’

Mon, 24 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ten64music signee has released a new track titled 'On God'.

The newly-released track begins with a catchy guitar hook that progresses into a groovy Afrobeats rhythm whiles grabbing the attention of fans with relatable lyrics.

In the opening, Alorman talks about how waking up each day is God's doing.

To him, God has a way of coming through his people when everyone else deserts them.

He looks up and begins to pray, asking God to hear his cry and plea all captured in a catchy chorus. Everything on God... It is not easy, but we will survive. On God".

About Alorman

Alorman is a Ghanaian Afrobeats and dancehall artiste from the heart of Ga Mashie (Accra).

In what seemed like a hobby of freestyling on social media and underground performance, his music career started.

In 2022, he decided to take the music hustle seriously and signed a deal with Ten64music (a record label in Ghana) hoping God will bless his efforts.

This deal birthed “Rebirth” EP. His EP has five songs; “Boyz, Link Up, Ghetto Youth, On God and Why Baby” are upbeat.

Kindly stream and follow alorman on all social media platforms and stream on Spotify

INSTAGRAM: alormantnkgh TIKTOK:@alormangh FACEBOOK:AlormanTNKGH

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
