Alpha album isn’t for BET, Grammy awards but for my fans – Mr Drew

Mr Drew

Award-winning Ghanaian singer, Andrew Nii Commey Otoo famously known by his stage name Mr Drew has recently taken to the streets to promote his Alpha album.

Mr Drew who combines his singing talent with great dancing skills has revealed that he did his album mainly for the fans and not to win awards.



In an interview with Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Entertainment Show, Mr Drew stated equivocally that he won’t put any pressure on himself to win awards with his album.



“Honestly I’m not putting that kind of pressure on myself you know to go and mention some award,” he said on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM.

Mr Drew added, “I’m not even doing it for an award, I’m doing the music for the fans so once the fans love it I have no problem”.



Mr Drew recently released his Alpha Album which contains 12 great songs and he featured many A-list artistes with all the songs mixed and mastered by Kaywa.