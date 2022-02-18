Alté music is now getting the recognition it deserves – Kofi Bruce

Kofi Bruce, Ghanaian Alté artiste

Budding Ghanaian Alté act Kofi Bruce has reacted to the development and growth of Alté music in Ghana.

Despite admitting to the unpopularity of the genre in the Ghanaian entertainment fraternity and among music enthusiasts, he mentioned that the Alté music genre was developing and gradually getting attention because people were fed up with the regular music and commercial music.



Speaking with Y 97.9 FM’s Nana Quasi- Wusu (PM) during the ‘Dryve of your Lyfe’ show, he said; “Back then no, but in recent times that’s kind of the vibe now, people are getting the attention because people are kind of tired of the everyday music they listen to, even though they are the trending ones. Most people will like to listen to the weird ones or the ones that are a bit deep and will buy into the commercial ones when jamming.”



Explaining his ‘Palm Wine’ genre of music, Kofi Bruce mentioned that Palm Wine music was the original indigenous form of music that birthed most of the music genres including highlife and afro-beats.

“Our music didn’t have a name, it was just like vibes and mostly if you go to the ‘Pito’ and Palm Wine joints, you would mostly find someone with the guitar or some percussions and just serenading the place creating some kind of vibe. The kind of vibe they created was called the Palm Wine music. It had a peculiar sound and that was where other music genres emerged from,” he explained.



Kofi Bruce was in Takoradi to perform for the first time in his birth city and made an appearance on the most-listened-to drive-time show in the oil city.