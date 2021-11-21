Although NPP is a disappointment NDC isn’t a worthy replacement either – Kojo Cue

Kojo Cue

Rapper Kojo Cue known in real life as Linford Kennedy Amankwaa has waded into the current expression of dissatisfaction for the political class in the country.

He believes that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disappointed the people of Ghana.



Kojo Cue believes that with the promises of a new Ghana and a change in the status quo promised while in opposition, the current performance of the government does not sit well.



He, however, indicates that the largest opposition political party in the country has also not given the country a reason to trust them to bring them to power.



Kojo Cue believes that bringing back John Dramani Mahama as the party’s flagbearer is in bad taste and the earlier the party comes to that realization the better for them.



He said in a tweet that “This NPP government has been beyond disappointing. NDC too won’t even do us the favour of lying to us that they have changed their ways by replacing JDM. So now here we are, at a the fork in the road. NDC, NPP or No Vote. My money is on the latter for most young people”.

A cross-section of Ghanaians have also complained bitterly about the current government’s non-challant towards the plight of the Ghanaian people.



They complain about the rise in the standard of living among the people of Ghana and the taxes burdened on the Ghanaian people.



Find the tweets below:



