‘Although we are no more friends, I am happy to see him succeed’ - Shatta Wale praises Burna Boy

Shatta Wale

Controversial Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has lauded Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy, for his recent achievements in music and for putting music from Africa on the global map.

In a post on his official Snapchat story, the self-acclaimed dancehall king mentioned that although he is no longer friends with the Nigerian afrobeat singer and they no longer talk, he is happy to see him win and conquer the world with his music.



“Lord God, my friend who was to be and no more, my friend is killing the world. Even though we don’t talk, I am so happy to see him succeed! Shouts to Burna, you're burning it… Love,” Shatta Wale wrote on his Snapchat status.



The duo were once the best of friends. Arguably, Shatta Wale is one of the few Ghanaian musicians who introduced Burna Boy to his Ghanaian audience with his 2017 ‘Hosanna’ hit single featuring Burna Boy.



Background



Burna Boy and Shatta Wale were at each other’s necks on January 1, 2022, over Shatta Wale’s fight against Nigerians for not showing love to Ghanaian artistes, despite the love and active support that Ghanaian artistes show Nigerians in Ghana.

The two former friends revealed secrets about each other, including very personal experiences that should have been kept under the carpet.



Recently, Burna Boy apologized to his many fans on his official Instagram page.



In his apology, Burna Boy alluded to the fact that Shatta Wale is a pig and that he regrets descending into the gutters with the likes of Shatta Wale.



The afrobeat singer promised himself not to stoop that low moving forward and announced he would be off social media.



