Am I her family head? – Kumchacha explains absence at Afia Schwarzenegger’s event

Prophet Nicholas Kumchacha has explained why he failed to show up at his 'nemesis,' Afia Schwarzenegger’s father’s one-week memorial service.



The Heavens Gate Ministries General Overseer, whiles stating his reasons, said he has been subjected to all kinds of pressure following his failure to commiserate with the comedienne over her bereavement.



Touching on some of the reasons, Kumchacha said he doesn’t go where he is not invited, adding that he isn’t the chief mourner for the funeral, neither is he Afia’s family head.



The two have been involved in a longstanding feud since 2020 but Kumchacha added that anytime he tried to patch up things with Afia his efforts were rubbished.

He said due to the several public embarrassments he has received from the comedienne, it will be in interest to just sit and observe.



“In the first place, Am I her family head? As part of the Ashanti culture, when something happens to someone, we all rally around to support them. When Afia lost her father initially, people criticized me on why I failed to extend my support to her but I don’t rush when it comes to such things. The bible even teaches us about how the feet hurries to sin. I never had an invite. Nobody invited me so why would I go in the first place? When it happens like that, you’re usually exempted from a lot of things.



“Anywhere I meet Afia, I make sure there is peace but it seems she doesn’t like it that way. I remember when Okayfm held a program at the Achimota mall and thousands of people were gathered there. I was among the huge number of celebrities invited including Afia. Abeiku Santana mentioned her name and she mounted the stage but immediately I was also called unto the stage Afia got angry, threw the microphone on the floor and left. Asides that, when Fiifi Pratt was holding his polo party event, Afia failed to participate in the group picture section because she said I was part,” he stated in an interview with GHPage.



