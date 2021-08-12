'Am I on Sarkodie’s favourite top five?' – Obibini justifies sidelining the Sarkcess label boss

• Obibini says no amount of backlash can influence his decision to exempt Sarkodie from his list of favourite rappers

• According to him, he is equally certain of not being on Sarkodie’s list of favourite rappers



• Obibini says he barely listens to Sarkodie



Ghanaian rapper, Obibini has lambasted critics who have criticized his decision to keep Sarkodie out of his list of top five rappers.



Obibini is of the view that Sarkodie does not classify him among his top five favourites so there’s nothing wrong with his decision to also exclude him.



Obibini, recently came under public backlash for exempting Sarkodie from his favourite list of rappers.



“For those in my league, shout out to Gemini, Strongman. As for Sarkodie, he will not make it to my list of top 5 rappers. I can fix him somewhere within the top ten. When I show you my playlist, it’s weird. No doubt that he is the most celebrated and most decorated rapper in Ghana but it is about vibe. It’s just not there. I usually don’t listen to him,” he stated earlier in an interview with TV3’s Giovanni Caleb.

But replying critics who find his top list of rappers not complete without the Sarkcess music label boss, Obibini added;



“Let’s not get this twisted. Ghana, my top five is my top five. Those grown-ass pundits on radio who do not understand the basics of entertainment should keep quiet. It is my opinion and no matter what, it won’t change. Is it by force to put somebody in my top five? Am I in his top five? Does he put banku on my table? Respect yourself,” he stressed.



