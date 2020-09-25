Ama K Abrebrese goes hard on a guy who wants to ‘rape’ DJ Switch

Actress Ama K Abebrese

Actress and philanthropist, Ama K Abebrese, on Thursday descended heavily on a young man who intends to have sex with DJ Switch, a minor.

According to her, the guy’s motive was to rape the talented DJ because she will not be able to consent to sex looking at her age.



In a post on her Facebook timeline, the actress described the guy identified as Richard Amoah, a rapist, stating that there are many of his kind walking free in Ghana.



Ama wrote, “This guy is called Richard Amoah and he feels justified in writing on the internet that he will ‘rape’ a child; DJ Switch. ‘Rape’ because a child cannot consent to sex with an adult.”



She continued: “This disgusting man and people like this are in society. I speak with families of defiled children and there is nothing funny about this. This [is] very abhorrent.”

Dick Jokey Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh a.k.a DJ Switch earlier posted a picture of herself on social media and in the comment section, one Richard Amoah wrote “I for chop this girl”.



The comment got many social media users incensed, calling him a rapist for making such comments under the image of a minor.



Read Ama K Abebrese’s post and some social media reactions below:



