Amaarae declares Michael Jackson as the world's famous man after Jesus

American singer, Michael Jackson, also known as the King of Pop, is one of the world's most celebrated performers to have ever lived.



Even after his death in 2009, Michael whose name still lives on is considered one of the highest-earning celebrities and is famed for his moonwalk dance.



Ghanaian female artiste, Ama Serwah Genfi better known as Amaarae, believes that this icon is the most famous man after Jesus Christ, the son of God.

In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, the 27-year-old singer indicated that the Thriller singer's achievements and popularity can not be overlooked.



"After Jesus, Michael Jackson is probably the most famous human being to ever exist," she wrote.



With over 400 million records sold, Michael Jackson, who visited Ghana in 1974, holds the title as one of the biggest selling music artistes. His album 'Thriller' is estimated to have sold over 70 million copies worldwide.



After Jesus, Michael Jackson is probably the most famous human being to ever exist. — Fountain Baby (@amaarae) April 13, 2022

