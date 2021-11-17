Amaarae is Ghanaian, appreciate her talent - Ko-Jo Cue

Ghanaian musicians, Amaarae and Ko-Jo Cue

Ko-JO Cue has called out critics of Amaarae

He has insisted that the singer is Ghanaian, not American



He said Ghanaians should support the female musician



Rapper Ko-Jo Cue has expressed disappointment in a section of music lovers who claim that singer Amaarae is not Ghanaian but American.



According to Cue, the young and budding singer has paid her dues in the Ghanaian industry by pushing her music both home and abroad, and for that reason, needs to be celebrated.



He stressed that Amaarae doesn't need to "dance azonto" to prove that she is truly Ghanaian.

In a series of tweets, Cue listed the number of artistes Amaarea has worked with over the years highlighting that she is managed by a Ghanaian.



His comments come on the back of Amaarae's track 'Sad Girlz Luv Money' remix which featured Moliy and Kali Uchis debuting on Billboard #Hot100.



Celebrating Amaarae's big win, Ko-Jo Cue congratulated the artiste, however, some critics were quick to point out that she wasn't Ghanaian but rather an American singer.



The 'Dzo' hitmaker in a tweet dated November 16, wrote: "I'm very pained this morning and I want to step out of character and rant a bit. I tweeted that @amaarae is the first Ghanaian ever on the @billboard charts. Woke up this morning and there's bare people in my mentions saying things like "stop with this Amaarae noise."



A separate tweet read: "Honestly, this our attitude has to stop. It's frustrating and tiring af. It's completely okay not to like her music but to deny her roots because she's not your favorite or because her being the first means your favorite doesn't get to claim that accolade is annoying."

Read Ko-Jo Cue's tweets below:











