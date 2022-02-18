Amaarae promises to fulfil her calling as a pastor

Amaarae says has a list of careers to fulfil

Fans react to Amaarae’s post



Amaarae makes it onto Billboard’s Hot 100 weekly chart



‘Sad girls love money’ artiste, Ama Serwaa Genfi, popularly known by her stage name, Amaarae, has revealed that she will be fulfilling her destiny as a preacher-woman after her calling to other careers are done.



“After I’m done making my mark as an artist, actor, model, mogul ima gon ahead and fulfil my true destiny as a pastor,” she said in a post she shared on Twitter on January 17, 2022.



After sharing the post with her over 68,000 followers on Twitter, she amassed close to 7000 likes and almost 1000 retweets.

The tweet Amaarae shared has left some of her fans confused with others poking fun at the fact that she was going to leave her career as an artiste to be a clergywoman.



A user shared his reaction by suggesting a name for her church as “Fountain Life Ministries (Sad Girls Luv the Lord),” while another user said, “If a member of your church should jam one of your hit songs in church, while you’re preaching how would you react ??”



A third user-added, “Just imagine the congregation hearing "When I was an artist" or "when I was a model" In the same night.”



Amaarae in 2021 made it onto Billboard’s Hot 100 weekly chart with the remix of her hit single, 'Sad Girlz Luv Money,' which featured Moliy and American singer, Kali Uchis.



The original song was released in February this year with over 6 million views on YouTube for its music video.

Much weed did you smoke today mama. pic.twitter.com/JFhDJrPnPt — Phanwell Siampongo???????? (@siampongophanwl) February 17, 2022

In the same night — BLACKB01 (@Yakusak_Mira) February 17, 2022

@BlaqBonez sister Amaarae wants to join the ministry I think we need to expand to Ghana ????????



another fire package crusade — La vida loca ???????? (@lil_milie) February 17, 2022

Na so una go start when God call you now you go complain — PHILEMON OF MKD???? (@Philemon_TER) February 17, 2022

Evangelist Amarachi come and pray for me ???? — WELL⚡️ (@Rapha_Wells) February 17, 2022