Amakye Dede lists three of his favourite Ghanaian musicians

Iconic Ghanaian Highlife singer, Dan Amakye Dede popularly known as Amakye Dede, or Iron Boy, has named three of his favourite musicians from the music generations after him.



Tackling a question posed to him about the musicians he admires from the new crop of musicians in Ghana, the ‘Iron Boy’ singer revealed that his favourite artistes are, Sarkodie, Fameye and Kofi Kinaata.



According to Amakye Dede, the artistes listed above are his favourites because of their good music and lyrics.

“If you ask me who my favourites are, I would go in for rapper Sarkodie, Fameye and then Kofi Kinaata. These guys are very good with music and they sing because they have a story to tell,” Amakye Dede told ace journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah.



In the same interview, the Highlife giant called for the legalization of cannabis, popularly known as weed.



According to him, although he does not smoke weed, it should be legalized because we can make a lot of money out of it just as countries that have legalized it are doing.



He advised artistes to smoke weed before stage performances.



This, he believes, would make musicians very energetic and enable them to give off their best performance.

He also called on Ghanaians to desist from assuming that everyone who smokes weed is evil.



