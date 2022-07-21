0
Menu
Entertainment

Amakye Dede lists three of his favourite Ghanaian musicians

Amakye Dede Strong 2.jpeg Amakye Dede

Thu, 21 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sarkodie, Fameye and Kofi Kinaata are Amakye Dede’s favourite musicians

Amakye Dede says smokers are not evil

Highlife legend calls on government to legalize weed

Iconic Ghanaian Highlife singer, Dan Amakye Dede popularly known as Amakye Dede, or Iron Boy, has named three of his favourite musicians from the music generations after him.

Tackling a question posed to him about the musicians he admires from the new crop of musicians in Ghana, the ‘Iron Boy’ singer revealed that his favourite artistes are, Sarkodie, Fameye and Kofi Kinaata.

According to Amakye Dede, the artistes listed above are his favourites because of their good music and lyrics.

“If you ask me who my favourites are, I would go in for rapper Sarkodie, Fameye and then Kofi Kinaata. These guys are very good with music and they sing because they have a story to tell,” Amakye Dede told ace journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah.

In the same interview, the Highlife giant called for the legalization of cannabis, popularly known as weed.

According to him, although he does not smoke weed, it should be legalized because we can make a lot of money out of it just as countries that have legalized it are doing.

He advised artistes to smoke weed before stage performances.

This, he believes, would make musicians very energetic and enable them to give off their best performance.

He also called on Ghanaians to desist from assuming that everyone who smokes weed is evil.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.

EAN/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
‘How do you sue me for building a state monument?’ – Anyidoho
Why Owusu Bempeh has stopped praying for Akufo-Addo
'I'll go hard on gov't, no MP in Ashanti region is happy' - NPP MP
How Barker-Vormawor ‘dared’ Nat'l Security at KIA
Nat'l Cathedral: Developer threatens to sue govt
Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh resigns - Reports
I stabbed J. B. Danquah with a jack knife – Sexy Dondon confesses
Watch how military brutalized suspected ‘galamseyers’
Atta Mills tomb: Koku Anyidoho replies Samuel Atta Mills