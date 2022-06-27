Amakye Dede named headline act for ‘Afro Cruise Jam’

Amakye Dede

Amakye Dede and Gramps Morgan billed to perform at Afro Cruise Jam

Patrons of Afro Cruise Jam would tour Greece and Turkey, organizers reveal



Amakye Dede promises to push Ghanaian culture through the event



Legendary Ghanaian highlife singer, Amakye Dede has been chosen to headline the premiere edition of the Afro Cruise Jam.



The event is simply a seven-day elite music concert that would be organized on a cruise ship. The event is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, September 7 through to September 13, 2022.



Speaking at the launch of the event in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer of Cruise People Limited, Mr Daniel Vanderpuye said patrons of Afro Cruise Jam would be treated to a live performance from the highlife legend, Amakye Dede.



He also revealed that Amakye Dede would be supported by seasoned Jamaican Reggae act, Gramps Morgan.

Aside from good music, and a beautiful sea view, Mr, Vanderpue mentioned that patrons will have the opportunity to travel to and explore beautiful islands in Greece and Turkey.



“In addition to the concert, patrons of the event would tour six cities in Europe namely Athens, Patmos, Heraklion, Santorini, Mykonos in Greece and Kusadasi in Turkey. Our packages are destination-focused meaning maximum time in ports allowing you the time to explore the famous sites as well as the hidden gems. We have a full day and overnight stays across our 10 and 14-day itineraries,” he said.



On his part, Amakye Dede said the music concert will help to showcase Highlife music while pushing Ghanaian culture to the world. He promised all patrons an electrifying performance.



