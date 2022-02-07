Amanda Jissih expresses desire to join the big shots

Amanda Jissih discloses her non-alliance to cliques

Amanda Jissih says she doesn’t want to inherit people’s enemies

Amanda Jissih discloses her non-alliance to cliques



Amanda Jissih explains why she doesn't do clique



Renowned TV presenter, Amanda Jissih, has disclosed that most people who join fraternities in the media and acting industries engage in unhealthy brawls.



According to the media personality in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, she would prefer to be in a group with renowned people who would help her life financially.



“I don’t want to inherit peoples’ enemies, I would rather be cool with everyone than be cool with just a group of people so for me, I don’t have any clique anywhere, I am cool with everybody.

“If I should have a clique then it should be with the big shots who are going to help my life financially, most of the cliques we have in the industry are not healthy with ‘beefs’ here and there,” she said.



Doubling as an actress, Amanda mentioned that she has been enjoying her quiet space because of the number of scripts she has to read for upcoming movies she will be starring in.



“I would say that by God’s grace, the scripts are really coming so that seems to be taking a bigger portion of my time now. It is stressful but I am loving it. Out there, I have always been bubbly but I am very quiet, if I am not working, I am always indoors.



“I am really enjoying my ‘me time’ because of past experiences, so if I have to be out, there has to be money involved, it shouldn’t just be to have fun because we are aging and I need to make money,” she mentioned.