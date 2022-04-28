0
Amanda Jissih wades in Yul Edochie’s marriage brouhaha

Amanda Jissih4.png Amanda Jissih is a popular Ghanaian media personality

Thu, 28 Apr 2022

Amanda Jissih speaks her mind on Yul Edochie’s marriage saga

Netizens heavily descend on Yul Edochie over second wife brouhaha

Yul Edochie’s first wife unfollows him on social media

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Amanda Jissih, has shared her opinion on the ongoing chaos that has erupted in Yul Edochie’s marriage.

News of the Nigerian actor announcing the birth of a son with his side chic and making her a second wife has taken over social media for the past few days.

Although tons of netizens have shared varied opinions on the issue, a chunk of them have condemned the actor’s misconduct, describing it as an act of betrayal.

Joining the tall list of people to criticize Yul Edochie’s actions is Amanda Jissih who wishes that the entire situation should somewhat be a fallacy.

Amanda who seems to have been keeping tabs on the unfolding event trooped under the comment section of Yul’s post and wrote;

“I think this whole thing is not real. No, it can’t be real. It shouldn't be real. Nope.”

Meanwhile, Yul’s first wife, Mary, has unfollowed the actor on social media.

Read the post and comment below:



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
