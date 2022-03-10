Amandzeba urges media to promote Ghanaian culture

Amanzeba

Ghanaian musician, Amandzeba has called on the media to make the promotion of the Ghanaian culture a major responsibility.

Speaking to UniversEntertainment on Ghana’s 65th Independence Day Celebration, he indicated that the media plays a major role in promoting and exposing the rich Ghanaian culture to the outside world.



“The media practitioners, this is your responsibility. When we are selling a country, you don’t just sell it by putting artists together to tour the world.



"It is part of it but how are we announcing it? There is mass between radio and television and IT space now because it is broad.



"It makes it easier for people to realize your visibility because you are almost everywhere and that is where I think all of us are not really working enough. We like to promote other cultures and songs instead of ours.” he said.



The Singer advised citizens to be dedicated in the advancement of the country. He called on the leaders of the country to set good examples for the citizens to follow.



“I think we must dedicate ourselves enough to understand the parameters within which we are operating.

"Things that must advance this country. When Kwame Nkrumah was traveling outside, he took most of the local artists, the actors, the musicians. Why? Because he was promoting his country and you can’t promote a country only through politics since politics makes just 30 percent of them,” he added.



Amandzeba believes that Africa stands a chance in competing with the western world on a cultural basis.



However, he bemoaned the rate at which Africans are patronizing western culture. He believed this is hindering the absolute impact that comes with promoting cultural diversity.



“Realistically, it is so easy for Africa to compete with the western world because when you pit cultural products on the table, nobody can match that.



"Now they are gradually colonizing us through culture and particularly music. This is because now people are not singing like Ghanaians anymore.



"If we are going to sing one form of song, for instance, Ghanaians singing like Nigerians and Nigerians singing like Ghanaians, can we appreciate the monotony? That is where cultural diversities come from.” he said.