Ambolley has never showed up in court – Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian musician, songwriter, creative director and entrepreneur, Okyeame Kwame, has given an update on his court case with highlife legend, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley.

Gyedu Blay Ambolley, early last year, stated that the former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour), gave GHC50,000 to Okyeame Kwame out of the Ghc2m given to the union by government. Okyeame Kwame, in March, delivered his writ to the legend via Twitter, since he was nowhere to be found.



The case, for some time now, has been out of the news, however, in an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy98.9FM’s Showbiz Xtra, Okyeame Kwame revealed that not only did Gyedu-Blay Ambolley not show up to take the writ, but has also never showed up in court since the case began about a year and a half ago.



“It’s been over a year and a half now and he has never showed up in court. Last week, we went to court. We’ve gone to court several times but he has never showed up so they adopted my statement last week and on the 22nd of November, my lawyers will present it to the judge for him to give his judgement,” he said.

The “small-small” hitmaker addressed that he is not doing all of this for fame and that is why it is not in the news. He stated that all he wants is to clear his name so that he does not lose any chances or opportunities that may come up in the future.



Okyeame Kwame added that all he needs is for Mr. Ambolley to show up in court and prove himself. However, if he is not able to prove it, then as expected, the court will rule in favour of him (Okyeame Kwame). Okyeame included that after the court ruling comes out not guilty on his part, he expects Gyedu-Blay to come out to publicize in the media that what he said about him was not true.