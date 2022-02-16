Ameno hitmaker discloses his love for South African tunes

Nektunez, Ghanaian US-based singer and beats maker

Sensational Ghanaian US-based singer and beats maker Nektunez, has disclosed his love and appreciation of South African music, especially Amapiano tunes.

Admitting to the sound quality and unique music production, The maker of the famous ‘Ameno Amapiano’ remix in a recent interview on Y 107.9 FM mentioned that he had developed love for the southern music forms and listened to them often.



“I love South African music so most of the time I listen to South African music, just because they have nice melodies, nice chord progressions, nice harmonies and all that. So, I was already in this before Amapiano became popular,” he said to Kojo Manuel during the ‘Dryve of your Lyfe’ show.



He also disclosed that he started following the Amapiano Music genre from its creation through its evolution and its gradual recognition.

“I started Amapiano like three years ago, around that time it was like house music or Afro-house music. I was following the genre closely, so, I didn’t wait for the genre to be popular before I understood how it was made, I followed from the beginning,” he added.



Nektunez is currently in Ghana on a media tour and networks with some industry players as well. He entreated his fans and music enthusiasts to anticipate more records of his in the coming months.