0
Menu
Entertainment

Amerado, Lasmid team up on 'Grace'

Grace Thumbnail Lasmid and Amerado

Fri, 19 Aug 2022 Source: MicBurnerz Music

Ghana’s Amerado has released the much-anticipated hit song “Grace” featuring Lasmid.

Amerado continues to prove his success in 2022 with the release of his first song from the recently announced debut career album titled G.I.N.A (God Is Never Asleep) featuring Friday-Night hitmaker Lasmid. The track sees Amerado speak of his experience on the streets from grace to grace with his commanding vocals while Lasmid, the rapper-turned-singer, delivered a melodic chorus.

Amerado, who combines afrobeat and hip hop, is rising in popularity worldwide. Many people were drawn to his songs "Sika Dam", "Metua", "Obiaa Boa", "Back To Sender" and "Abotre," with the latter receiving over 2.7 million YouTube views. We can only anticipate even greater things from the rapper moving forward with 2023 just around the corner.

Grace was produced by Cyrus Jaybel but was mixed and mastered by Future Mix. The video was shot and directed by Bra Shizzle of Sh1 Studios.

Source: MicBurnerz Music
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC
Paa George shares how he slept with several ladies during his prime
MoFA rescues 431 stranded Ghanaians in UAE
Prof. Adei ‘schools’ KKD
Wereko-Brobby on NPP's 'Break the 8' mantra
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper
Economic crunch affects tithes and offerings of Church of Pentecost