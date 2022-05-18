0
Amerado, Lyrical Joe are 'not my size' - Kwame Yogot

Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: Daryl Kofi Doku, Contributor

Rapper and comedian Kenneth Kyeremanteng known in the music industry as Kwame Yogot has stated that he has no competition in the music industry.

Following the Rap Performer of the Year award handed Lyrical Joe at the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, there have been discussions on social media over who the real king of Ghana rap is.

There have been comparisons between rapper Amerado and Lyrical Joe with some positing that Amerado deserved the accolade.

Speaking on HotQuiz on MultiCDB show, Kwame Yogot said that he has been in the rap game for years and has no competition.

He said “I have battled before and no one can challenge me after two punches. I have a good relationship with Amerado and Lyrical but they are not my size in the Rap battling”.

He concluded that “I’m not on my own. I work with record label but if it was like I was independent artiste I will call for battle with those who are calling themselves rap kings in Ghana.

