Amerado-Obibini beef has impacted their music positively - Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

Rappers Amerado (L) and Obibini (R)

Journalist and entertainment pundit, Edem Mensah-Tsotorme, has made an analysis of how the lyrical battle between Amerado and Obinini has impacted their music positively.

In an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra, he opined that Obibini and Amerado are both very good rappers, and this battle has been very advantageous to them, hence, they should have kept it going.



Starting with Obibini, he noted that the artiste has benefited so much that even Zylofon Music has had its share of the hype because the company’s YouTube page has grown from about 9K subscribers to 12.1K subscribers which of course, is a positive thing.



He added, “Obibini came out with a song titled ‘Decesased’ and within a few days, he has gotten 82K, Carcass has reached 62K and Wudini, 30K. If you look at the number of days within which he has generated these views, you can tell that the beef has added a positive vibe to him.”

Edem continued that, “Obibini recorded Yardie remix with Stonebwoy and Akiyana and it was around 3K but as of now, it’s at 10K. Those days, if you look at the engagement he used to get on social media, the numbers weren’t very encouraging but these days, when he drops anything, the engagement is crazy.” This, he said, is proof that beefs in rap are not always a bad thing.



According to Edem, Amerado’s social media engagement has also increased immensely, all thanks to this lyrical battle, hence, they both needed this for Ghanaians to pay attention to their good craft.