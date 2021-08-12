Amerado-Obibini feud: Kwadwo Sheldon, Kweku Smoke trade insults on social media

Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke and Kwadwo Sheldon are fighting each other on social media

In what appears to be a feud season, Ghanaian rapper, Kweku Smoke and popular YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon, have also been captured trading insults at each other following the release of Amerado and Obibini’s diss tracks on social media.



Kweku Smoke who seems to have an unsettled beef with Kwadwo Sheldon took to Twitter to attack Amerado and Obibini for creating an avenue for Sheldon to make more money.



One can recall that Kwadwo Sheldon has on several occasions refuted the popular notion that he makes profits from analyzing songs on his YouTube channel.

He said due to copyright issues, he is unable to acquire proceeds from his popular ‘Breakdown’ show.



But Kweku Smoke has insisted that Kwadwo Seldon is likely to benefit from the buzz surrounding Amerado and Obibini.



In the quest to hit the YouTuber where it hurts the most, Kweku Smoke took to Twitter to ‘attack’ Amerado and Obibini for creating more opportunities for Sheldon to make money.



“Stop beefing! You people are giving this big headed guy too much money,” he tweet read.



Shortly after this tweet, Kwadwo Sheldon, who did not take the post lightly, replied, saying, “If you want me to resurrect your career, be bold and mention me and let’s see how it will end. Wabodam.”

In what graduated into a trade of insults and harsh words, Kweku Smoke replied again saying, “Resurrect your hairline. I tell you don’t quote my tweet again.”



Kwadwo Sheldon who decided to descend into the gutters with the rapper gave one last response:



“My hairline is more relevant than your music career. I will quote your tweet whenever I want and your bum ass can’t do sh**.”



