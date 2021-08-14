Amerado, Obinini's beef was planned by God - Reggie Rockstone

Rappers Amerado (L) and Obibini (R)

Legendary Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Reggie Rockstone, has opined that the lyrical battle or beef between rappers, Obibini and Amerado was planned by God.

According to him, this beef was God’s way of bringing them the attention and hype they deserve and God’s plan has been executed perfectly.



Reggie said this during an interview with host, Doctar Cann on Happy98.9FM’s Showbiz Xtra.



“These two have worked very hard so I can see that this beef was planned for them by God so that some light will be thrown on them. Right now, everyone is searching for them and it’s equal hype because they both have fans,” he said.

Reggie urged that as Obibini and Amerado have showcased how extremely talented they are, they need to be brought into the limelight or the forefront and make sure that they get their due recognition because he would like to see the real rap soldiers come forward.



He added, “Sarkodie has done his part and he is worldwide today. Medikal has also done his as well as all the other popular rappers. These are the new strong soldiers of our teams and we need to encourage them because they are clearly very talented”.



Also speaking on the rising beef between Yaa Pono and Strongman, Reggie stated that he cannot determine how that will go because these are two very hard rappers in question, hence, it will be a very hot battle. “Yaa Pono can throw very hard punches and Strongman is also not easy at all so this will be a heavy fight but like I said, it’s a lyrical war so it’s good for the culture”, he concluded.