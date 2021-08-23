Amerado came to dent my reputation – Obibini

Amerado and Obibini recently engaged in a lyrical beef

Ghanaian rapper, Obibini, has asserted that he will not give thanks to Amerado for the beef because Amerado’s aim was to bring him down.

During an interview on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra, Doctar Cann urged Obibini to remember Amerado in prayers and ask God to bless him because if the rapper had not started the beef with Obibini, then Obibini’s fan base would not have increased like it has today.



Obibini responded that the only gratitude he has goes to God. According to him, “Amerado tried to flaw me and it didn’t work out. I know it is God who planned this beef, hence all thanks belong to God and not him. If it was left to him, I would have been disgraced”.



The rapper added that if he had not retaliated well when Amerado came at him, then by now, his reputation would have been dented. Again, he noted that if he had not retaliated, Amerado would not have gotten this much buzz. “I don’t think he has received so much buzz like this before”, he said.

The ‘Wudini’ commented that he is not sure Amerado’s Tim West session trended as much as the songs from the beef, and even his most recent song is not getting views as much as the ‘beef’ tracks, hence, people need to acknowledge the fact that it was a two-way thing and he (Obibini) also threw light on Amerado.



Rappers, Obibini and Amerado, a few weeks ago, engaged in a very hot lyrical beef. One that even the grandpapa of hiplife, Reggie Rockstone, calls a top-class lyrical beef. Both of them benefitted very much from the beef as their streaming numbers were seen jumping by hundreds and thousands.