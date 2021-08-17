Amerado did not raise my career - Obibini

Hip-Hop artiste, Obibini

Hip-Hop artiste, Obibini known in real life as David Kwaku Effum Boafo has said that those claiming his career was dead prior to his beef with Amerado are only haters.

Recently, popular radio presenter cum entertainment pundit, Ola Micheal eulogized rapper Amerado for in his opinion, waking up Obibini’s dead rap career and labeled him as Lazarus.



Describing Amerado as a rap miracle worker the Neat FM presenter said Amerado has granted Obibini the second chance to prove himself and his worth in the rap game.



Responding to those claims that his career was dead like Lazarus prior to his beef with Amerado, Obibini told Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast that only haters make such conclusions.

“Those who are saying Amerado has resurrected my career because I was dead like Lazarus, how is their own career moving so far,” Obibini’s responds to Ola Micheal.



He said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast “Besides, if you are an artiste and your career is going on smoothly why would you look back and attack someone who’s career is dead.



“If you say he raised my career then tell him I’m not satisfied he should do more and he should also be grateful that I’ve resuscitate his career as well,” Obibini ended.