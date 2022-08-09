Amerado ‘dirties’ Lyrical Joe in new diss song hours after 'Baboon' diss track

Amerado replies Lyrical Joe

Amerado has replied to Lyrical Joe after the rapper dissed him in a song he released, Tuesday.

In a diss song cooked specially to target Lyrical Joe, Amerado titled it ‘Ponky Joe’ which refers to the artiste’s late 80s and 90s haircut.



For some critics, nothing comes close to the lyrics spewed by the rapper in his new diss track as the lyrics sought to soil the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Best Rap Performance of the Year 2022 winner.



"This kid has come with little for something bigger. I am making him shake like big buttocks. He thought it was Amerado’s breast, so he came to press it," a furious Amerado rapped.



“I am told you can’t cum because you can't woo a woman unless you use cannabis. A man who has bleached, look how nasty you look. You are a Mr Nobody because you are just a skeleton," he continued.



Meanwhile, the lyrical banter between Amerado and Lyrical Joe has harnessed so many comments from fans who have been following the lyrical blows thrown at each other by the artistes.



In some opinions, some social media commentators on YouTube have advised that no one should try to stop the beef.

Some comments read, “No Body should stop this beef, I repeat nobody should try and stop this beef” while another added, “Who else can relate to the punchlines? Who made the beat deserves an Award.”



A third noted, “I come in peace to witness vawulence. Not to partake in it in any form but to feed off. I do not support the oppressor, nor do I feel for the oppressed, nor will I tolerate them who seek peace. On this ground shall I sit and witness unrest...Peace is overrated.”



Both Amerado and Lyrical Joe are fighting over supremacy. Amerado is the reigning Best Rapper of the Year at the 5th edition of the 3Music Awards while Lyrical Joe won the Best Rap Performance award at the 23rd VGMAs. Both events were held in 2022.







ADA/BB