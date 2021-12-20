Amerado discloses 'true relationship' with Delay

Amerado and Delay have sparked dating rumours on social media

Amerado insists Delay is just a friend and business partner

Ghanaian rapper Amerado has once again shot down rumors that he is in an amorous relationship with Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay).



Amerado insisted that the relationship that exists between himself and the popular TV presenter is strictly professional and nothing else.



Amerado and Delay have sparked dating rumors with their coded love messages and the display of affection on social media.



Clarifying such reports, Amerado said Delay is like a big sister to him and an avid supporter of his craft.

Amerado said he only intended to entangle himself with Delay’s influential brand in order to boost his career.



“First of all, in music, there’s something called brand association. You look at yourself and you picture a brand that when you link to, can help boost your career; then you attach yourself to it. She’s a big sister and a friend and she’s willing to help give me a touch of relevance,” he stated in an interview with Poleeno TV.



“It’s not about a publicity stunt. Delay really wants to see me up there so she supports me in all spheres. We are not dating. I’m not denying the rumors. It’s not true. The funny thing is that whatever I say cannot change the perception of Ghanaians. There’s no way Delay and I can date. Can’t someone support someone wholeheartedly again?” Amerado added.



