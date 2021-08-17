Amerado had nothing intelligent to say that's why he tarnished the brand of Patapaa - Obibini

Rapper Amerado Burner

‘Deceased’ beefmaker, Obibini born David Kwaku Effum Boafo has said that Amerado had nothing intelligent to say in their ongoing beef that’s why he involved Patapaa’s name in his song.

“Amerado had nothing intelligent to say that’s why he involved Patapaa’s name to tarnish his image,” Obibini said in an interview with Amansan Krakye.



Speaking about why Patapaa is angry over his name being mentioned in Amerado’s beef song, Obibini said it’s a sign of disrespect to involve another artiste who wasn’t part of their beef.



He added on Kastle FM in Cape Coast “It’s you and me involved in beef so why involve Patapaa who is sitting somewhere and thinking about himself.

“Because naturally, he doesn’t respect so he doesn’t respect Patapaa as an artiste but his one corner song is bigger than Amerado’s entire career,” he ended on the Kastle Drive show.



Swedru-based musician, Justice Amoah popularly known as Patapaa, recently took a swipe at rapper, Amerado over a beef involving Zylofon Music signee, Obibini.



In a video sighted on his social media platforms, the one corner hitmaker did not mince words as he used unprintable words on Amerado for ‘disrespecting’ him.