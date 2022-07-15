Amerado jabs Strongman over 'wife's advice'

Rapper, Amerado

Amerado has thrown shots at Strongman again after the latter disclosed he was advised by his girlfriend to ignore the former or else, risk a breakup.



Speaking with blogger, Poleeno, Amerado stated that there was no way he would make public any advice given to him by his partner secretly.



“If my wife advises me in private, I won’t make it public. She must have a great love for me to give me counsel in private.



“If I was not a wise person, you would just have set your wife up [for insults],” Amerado said.

This statement by Amerado comes after Strongman in an interview on Kingdom FM said he was under no pressure to reply to Amerado.



The ‘Transformer’ hitmaker noted that he believes that he is capable of meeting the rapper boot for boot in a lyrical battle if he puts his mind to it.



But out of respect for his baby mama and for the fact that he sees Amerado as a junior in the industry, Strongman said he will let it slide.







