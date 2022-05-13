Amerado lyricism: From wordplay to style, the truth is #Obiaaboa

Amerado

Exuding confidence and preparedness to deliver top-notch performance on Day 1 of the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Amerado majestically walked onto the stage looking dapper in a suit. His entry was captivating as it was preluded by a dance performance by some male choreographers with the band doing a rendition of his ‘Patience’ song which features Black Sherif, GhanaWeb observed.

He turned his back to the audience, raised his right hand and emitted his signature, signaling the beginning of what turned out to be a spectacular performance, arguably the best among the three rappers who performed in a roll - Obibini, Lyrical Joe and Amerado.



Just like Sarkodie and Black Sherif who performed songs they were just about to release at awards events, Amerado took the opportunity to perform ‘Obiaa boa’ and announced the release date. His performance evoked plaudits from the audience and viewers, heightening anticipation for the song's release.



On May 13, 2022, Amerado released ‘Obiaa boa’ and even if the date had been postponed, it would have been worth the wait.



Produced by ItzJoe Beatz, mixed and mastered by Apya, ‘Obiaa boa’ is delivered on a typical Adowa rhythm which communicates Amerado’s root. Typical of rappers, Amerado sounds braggadocious trumpeting his abilities and belittling the prowess of any other rapper. What makes the song beautiful, however, is not his boastful tongue but the attitude, clarity in his voice, flow, punchlines, wordplay, patterns and of course the rhyme scheme. Lyrical dexterity at its best!

Resorting to simile and metaphor, Amerado draws comparisons, touts his achievements and labels himself as the conqueror, saviour and the future. This is evident at the initial stage of the first rap verse.



“I came and I conquered. When the Ghana rap space looked funny, you awaited prophecies but I excelled with my creative abilities. I’m the topic, the subject; and you still remain at the bottom like pampers [baby diapers],” he rapped in both Twi and English languages.



He beautifully draws Sarkodie into the conversation; not to fight the BET award-winner but to stress how successful the SarkCess Music boss has been despite his cunning involvement in partisan politics.



“Some are sabotaging me with politics but it will never affect my success,” Amerado rapped while putting some spotlight on ‘Na Today’ singer Okese1 as he claimed to be occupying the first position on the top rappers’ list. “Number 1 is part of my name like Okese”.

Amerado exudes heat in his bars. He sounds authoritative as he asks rappers who cannot contain the heat to get out of the kitchen.



“This is my era. You can boast at your camp, your zone; but I remain the King. From the East, West, North or South, nobody comes closer,” he brags.



Describing competitors as ‘kids’, Amerado likens their lyricism to ‘kyekyekule’, a television programme for children and issues a statement “I’m a threat so watch out”.



As he rides the rhythm, the round shape of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s spectacles comes into the picture. Amerado touts his capability of ending a rap battle with just a first round – as he did to Obibini.

“Unpredictable hommie, when there is beef, I don’t do two rounds; I’m not Nana Addo’s spectacles,” he rapped as he beautifully equated his profundity to how the Ewes escaped from the tyranny of King Agokoli. “I moved forward with a reserve gear like the Ewes eluded King Agokoli.”



For those who are abreast of rent issues and Lord Kenya’s decision to ditch rap music for Christ, the lines “I’ve won the best rapper in advance like a landlord. Corporate entity, if you need me and the amount is not hefty, repent like Lord Kenya,” would not be difficult to decipher.



In what appears to be Amerado’s way of paying homage to some prominent personalities, the rapper acknowledges KK Fosu for his ‘Sudwe’ track, Jerry John Rawlings for his fearsome nature and Obouba JA Adofo who is admired by generations. He gives shout outs to his 'Mic Burners' team with a line that says he is not a friend of the mic because anytime he spits, the mic burns.



In his last verse, Amerado “smells something fishy” because his so-called competitors are unable to remain calm; their behaviour is likened to “mudfish”.

Regardless of the level of opposition, Amerado sends a message that he does it with ease as he exclaims “WAEC (West African Examination Council), I know how the test is.”



Before he proclaims his admiration for Delay who he was rumoured to be dating, Amerado equates the pain he causes competitors to blue balls – a term to describe what occurs when one gets sexually aroused for an extended period of time but doesn’t have an orgasm or ejaculation.



‘Obiaa boa’ is a masterpiece pregnant with puns!



