Amerado receive plaques for winning huge at the Ghana Music Awards France

Amerado's plaques

Source: Richard Kwao

Amerado has in a post shared three plaques he won at the just-ended Ghana Music Awards France held in Toulouse, France.

He won three out of the seven nominations gained at the ceremony. He won the Hip-hop Song of the Year with his viral hit song ‘Abotr3’ featuring Black Sherif and also the EP of the Year award with his Patience EP. He went ahead to also win the enviable Rapper of the Year award as well.



The ceremony was held to award hardworking Ghanaians and Ghanaians in France doing well to promote the music industry.

Amerado has also announced his debut career album, G.I.N.A, which is expected to drop soon.