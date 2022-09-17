1
Menu
Entertainment

Amerado receive plaques for winning huge at the Ghana Music Awards France

PLAQUES Amerado's plaques

Sat, 17 Sep 2022 Source: Richard Kwao

Amerado has in a post shared three plaques he won at the just-ended Ghana Music Awards France held in Toulouse, France.

He won three out of the seven nominations gained at the ceremony. He won the Hip-hop Song of the Year with his viral hit song ‘Abotr3’ featuring Black Sherif and also the EP of the Year award with his Patience EP. He went ahead to also win the enviable Rapper of the Year award as well.

The ceremony was held to award hardworking Ghanaians and Ghanaians in France doing well to promote the music industry.

Amerado has also announced his debut career album, G.I.N.A, which is expected to drop soon.

Source: Richard Kwao
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP Comms. Dir. 'vindicates' Mahama
Bawumia breaks silence on presidential ambition
‘Conman’ claiming to be a Ghanaian prince standing trial in US court for scam
Why Joe Ghartey accepted only a ring and Bible from the man who married his daughter
Mahama being paid all emoluments due him – NPP
NPP MP laments how he was treated at a Kumasi pub
Airport security officer interdicted for embarrassing National Security Minister
Who is invited to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Blakk Rasta tackles Shatta Wale again
Derick Oduro warns Mahama
Related Articles: