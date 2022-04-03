Amerado reveals what he will say after winning VGMA rapper of the year

Ghanaian rapper Derrick Sarfo Kantanka known by the stage name Amerado has revealed what he would say when he finally wins the '2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards' rapper of the Year Category.

Amerado, who has been nominated in the rapper of the Year category at this year's awards with his song dubbed: The Throne is facing stiff competition from lyrical Joe – 5Th August, Strongman – Last Verse, Obibini – Wudini, Teephlow – WonteAse3 and Sarkodie – Rollies And Cigars



While answering a question in line with what he would say if he emerges the Best Rapper of the Year winner in an exclusive interview on 'JukeBox' entertainment show hosted by Nana Adwoa Annan on Atinka TV, Amerado, who has been rumoured to be dating popular TV hostess Delay said:



"I am praying that this year I will win the rapper of the year. If I win, I would say this plaque has been delayed but I finally have it". Amerado after wowing fans with his smashing hit songs 'Abotre' and the 'Throne' is currently out with another hit song dubbed "metoa".

Watch excerpts of the interview below:



