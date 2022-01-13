Amerado’s ‘Patience EP’ hits 12 million streams on Boomplay and Audiomack

Amerado, Musician

Rapper Amerado’s debut EP ‘Patience EP’ has surpassed 12 million streams on two major streaming portals, Boomplay and Audiomack.

The rapper announced on his Twitter handle with screenshots of the playlist on the two streaming portals, with Boomplay recording 6.2 million streams and Audiomack recording 6.37 million streams.



The extended playlist was released on October 27, 2021, and has since been on various charts and playlists across the globe.

The 7-track Extended Playlist (EP) featured some of Ghana’s celebrated and talented artists and was produced by seasoned beat makers in Ghana.



The EP comprises of ‘Abotr3’ ft Black Sherif produced by Samsney, ‘My Diary’ ft Aba Rainbow produced by Itzcjmadeit, ‘Fr3 Me’ ft Benerl produced by Itzjoebeatz, ‘Sing Along’, ‘Sika Dam’ ft Shatta Wale and Fameye, ‘Sika Besu’ ft Kweku Flick and Ypee, ‘Selflessness’ ft Kojo Tune, 4tune, Nbee and Adomakye all produced by Itzjoebeatz.