Amerado shuts down Tim Westwood show, Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick told to up their game

• Amerado, Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick made an appearance on the Tim Westwood show
• Ghanaians were not been enthused about Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick rap game
• Amerado was hailed by many for his rap dexterity
Ghanaians on social media have taken rappers, Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick, to the cleaners after what many have described as a substandard showing from the Kumasi-based rappers.
The duo were, however, 'saved' by Amerado ‘The Mic Burner.’
The trio, made an appearance on the Tim Westwood show during their recent visit to UK for Ghana’s Party In The Park event.
The BBC rap show which is hosted by Tim Westwood is the ultimate desire of many rappers having previously given audience to Ghanaian acts like, Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur, Medikal and Manifest.
However, in the recent appearance of the Ghanaian rappers who made waves with their Kumerican rap hits, it appears that their lyrical dexterity fell short in their first international appearance.
Rapper, Amerado who summed up the rap game has been hailed for salvaging the image of Ghana on the show after a not too good performance from Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick.
Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians after watching the show
No be small Kalawele rap Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick dey do oo????Who were those comparing them to Medikal— Pains ✪ -Shatta’s Lawyer (@wabcwodam) August 8, 2021
No be small Kalawele rap Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick dey do oo????Who were those comparing them to Medikal— Pains ✪ -Shatta’s Lawyer (@wabcwodam) August 8, 2021
If you mention rappers aaaa Yaw Tog dey flow with the beat he no be rapper. Rappers be YPee squad.— Dr. Uchiha Winter Soldier???????????? (@I_Am_Winter) August 8, 2021
Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick too spoiled there after all it’s better than the “shoutout to mama shoutout to dada ow ow ow ow!”????— GHANA GOOGLE (@Goglefame) August 8, 2021
Amerado put back a smile at Barcelona supporters in Ghana after Messi's painful exit, Yaw Tog was the reason Nana Addo said Teachers can't be millionaires and Kwaku Flick was behind Sancho and Rashford penalty miss at the Euros????— ???? BASHEL???? (@yawbashel) August 8, 2021
Yaw Tog got to up his game if he really wanna do this rap thing. He seems relaxed. His rap content is below mid.
No Hatred.— NP (@Brefo20) August 8, 2021
Yaw tog no get content,rap style, flow, nothing.....just asaka asaka and Grrr Grrr even that one they copied from kwesi Arthur— Joe Felix Akroku (@WeGoTalkAm1) August 8, 2021
After watching Amerado Burner on Tim Westwood TV, My Best 5 Rappers in Ghana ????????
1. Amerado
2. Eno Barony
3. Y Pee
4. Yaw Tog
5. Medikal
NB : Strongman be good rapper but the Koobi Koobi words in his rap be too much ????????????— KumasiBorga???? (@Shatakumasi) August 8, 2021
So this was Yaw tog you people were comparing am to Sarkodie nu????????????????— DON BALUCY⚙️ (@webalucy_) August 8, 2021
Looking clearly at this video Yaw Tog and kweku flick killed. This is for Gh stop the hate???????? pic.twitter.com/TGeylM0Cwb— Gobacktoyourex???????? (@whotofollow13) August 8, 2021
Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick really made me Happy. Its just that Amerado was too Good thats why they looked bad. In all they really spoil there ????????— ABOA BANKU???????????????????????? (AMG BANKU) (@Aboa_Banku1) August 8, 2021
I dont know who needs to hear this but Medikal did this on Tim Westwood 2 years ago. Amerado , Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick did well But dont compare them to this dude !!!!! pic.twitter.com/SROxwv9dcM— ABOA BANKU???????????????????????? (AMG BANKU) (@Aboa_Banku1) August 8, 2021
Amerado go spoil there waa. Nice to see people appreciating him now. Big ups to Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick too...— ANGEL TOPEDO ???? (@ThoughtPillow) August 8, 2021
But how boys are bringing Sarkodie in this really dey bost ma brain waa... Like what's Sarkodie doing in this too?
"Ten years, every time it be me..." ampa ????????
You people are afraid to tell Kweku Flick and Yaw Tog the truth ? Lmao— Bra Poly ???????????????? (@PolySarkcess) August 8, 2021
Shout out to Amerado for making us proud at Tim Westwood…..As for Kweku Flick and Yaw Tog de3 I don’t have anything to tell them.— KOJO BANKZ ???????????????????????????? (@KoJo_Bankz99) August 8, 2021
Yaw Tog Management told him not to go to the UK show but he didn’t listen to them. Kweku Flick too did same to his manager . Now Kweku Flick is begging his manager to take him back .— Ghana Yesu (@ghanayesu_) August 8, 2021
Try and lucky Musicians like Yaw tog and Kweku flick will disgrace when they get to Bigger platform.????????????????— Shatta Madrid???????????? (@JayEvergreen22) August 8, 2021