Amerado shuts down Tim Westwood show, Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick told to up their game

Ghanaians on social media have taken rappers, Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick, to the cleaners after what many have described as a substandard showing from the Kumasi-based rappers.



The duo were, however, 'saved' by Amerado ‘The Mic Burner.’



The trio, made an appearance on the Tim Westwood show during their recent visit to UK for Ghana’s Party In The Park event.



The BBC rap show which is hosted by Tim Westwood is the ultimate desire of many rappers having previously given audience to Ghanaian acts like, Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur, Medikal and Manifest.



However, in the recent appearance of the Ghanaian rappers who made waves with their Kumerican rap hits, it appears that their lyrical dexterity fell short in their first international appearance.



Rapper, Amerado who summed up the rap game has been hailed for salvaging the image of Ghana on the show after a not too good performance from Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick.

Yaw tog no get content,rap style, flow, nothing.....just asaka asaka and Grrr Grrr even that one they copied from kwesi Arthur — Joe Felix Akroku (@WeGoTalkAm1) August 8, 2021

So this was Yaw tog you people were comparing am to Sarkodie nu???????????????? — DON BALUCY⚙️ (@webalucy_) August 8, 2021