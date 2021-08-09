0
Amerado shuts down Tim Westwood show, Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick told to up their game

Amerado, Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick Tim Westwood The Ghanaians made an appearance on the Tim Westwood show

Mon, 9 Aug 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Amerado, Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick made an appearance on the Tim Westwood show

• Ghanaians were not been enthused about Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick rap game

Amerado was hailed by many for his rap dexterity

Ghanaians on social media have taken rappers, Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick, to the cleaners after what many have described as a substandard showing from the Kumasi-based rappers.

The duo were, however, 'saved' by Amerado ‘The Mic Burner.’

The trio, made an appearance on the Tim Westwood show during their recent visit to UK for Ghana’s Party In The Park event.

The BBC rap show which is hosted by Tim Westwood is the ultimate desire of many rappers having previously given audience to Ghanaian acts like, Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur, Medikal and Manifest.

However, in the recent appearance of the Ghanaian rappers who made waves with their Kumerican rap hits, it appears that their lyrical dexterity fell short in their first international appearance.

Rapper, Amerado who summed up the rap game has been hailed for salvaging the image of Ghana on the show after a not too good performance from Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick.

