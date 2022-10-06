Amerado to drop GINA album on October 25

Amerado

Source: Richard Kwao

Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, a celebrated rapper and performer from Ghana known professionally as Amerado has announced October 25, 2022, as the day to release his first studio album.

Since breaking through to the music industry, the brilliant rapper and head of "Yeete Nsem" have been the center of attention, releasing back-to-back singles including "Abotr3" with Black Sherif, a 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards candidate, Back To Sender, Metua and Grace with Lasimd which happens to be on the album.



The multidimensional recording artist, songwriter, and performer announced the completion and release date of his debut studio album, titled "G.I.N.A," on his official social media pages.

The abbreviation "G.I.N.A." stands for "God Is Never Asleep." According to information he provided on his verified social media pages, the album will start to be sold and streamed on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.