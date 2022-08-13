Amerado v Lyrical Joe: Keep families out guys – Da’ Hammer

Da’ Hammer

Music producer and businessman Da’ Hammer has asked feuding Ghanaian rappers Lyrical Joe and Amerado to keep their families out of their lyrical fight.

The legendary music maker said this on social media on Thursday, 11 August, 2022 and also revealed who was his favourite so far among the two.



“But boys dey rap oo…,” he exclaimed.



“So far I’m team Amerado tho… Until further notice. Lol,” he revealed.



The CEO of The Last Two Music Group also believes such lyrical fights are good for the rap music business, “Occasional battles in rap is definitely healthy as long as no one hits below the belt.”



“Keep families out guys,” he pleaded, finishing off with the words ‘for the culture’ with a hashtag.

Meanwhile, prominent media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has also shared via Twitter, what seems like her assessment of what in Hip Life/Hip Hop culture is known as a beef.



She simply stated, “Lyrical Joe is very lethal.”



In other tweets, “I love the morphology in his rap.” And “Wo ni suban @_Lyricaljoe.”



Broadcaster Delay who has been referenced by Lyrical Joe, affectionately called LJ, in his diss songs, had earlier asked her friend and rumoured lover Amerado to cease fire. He agreed but later flouted the instruction.



The Origin of the Beef:

The feud, which has drawn unprintable insults and the sharing of supposed secrets from both rap acts, is said to have started due to disappointments during this year’s 3Music Awards and the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards respectively.



Lyrical Joe had protested 3Music awarding Amerado as Best Rapper of the Year instead of him, while Amerado expressed disapproval of the VGMAs awarding Lyrical Joe as Best Rap Performer over him.



Also, on a Twitter space hosted by Kalyjay, Lyrical Joe shared he felt attacked by Amerado because of some lyrics he ‘spewed’ on a song by Eno Barony he was featured on.



Subsequently, he narrated how when he was hosted by YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon and reacted to said song, his opponent Amerado, who was releasing a song on that very day took it as a sinister move to draw attention away from the song – ‘Obia Boa.’



In reaction, Amerado released a diss song titled ‘Kyibom’ on Joe’s birthday August 5, 2022.

Lyrical Joe, offended, responded in equal measure and since then, there has been about four songs full of verbal abuse and challenges from each of them.



In a surprising twist however, Amerado has today Friday 12 August 2022 released a video titled ‘GINA: God is Not Asleep’ to announce his upcoming album, seemingly ignoring LJ’s latest diss ‘Abaduaba Ameliar’.



Does this mark the end of the beef?