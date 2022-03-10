3
America is the best place in the world - Shatta Wale

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, better known as Shatta Wale, has declared the United States of America (USA) as the best country in the world.

The award-winning Ghanaian artiste, earlier this month, toured America with his colleague, rapper Medikal. Their DTB musical shows in New York, Washington DC and Ohio state recorded massive turnouts.

It seems Shatta is having a time of his life following his open declaration of Joe Biden's America as the best place to be in the entire world after weeks of departing from his motherland.

According to fans, the 'Best Lyf' crooner s living the American dream.

The warm welcome and 'presidential' treatment including private jet flights have influenced how Shatta Wale sees Ghana in just a few days of his US experience.

In the post sighted by GhanaWeb on his official Facebook page, he wrote: "If I come live now!! Dem go talk say man Dey rush. America is the best place to be in the world !!"

Reacting to his latest statement, members of the Shatta Movement charged him to spend more time in America considering what they termed as 'harsh conditions in the country.

A handler @Macdolphin Gold told the singer to enjoy his stay as he was wishing to join him. He wrote: "Stay there don't come back to Ghana again, cos if we had the opportunity never shall we return."

Another handler @John Son questioned his sudden love for America. His comment read: "U sure? I could remember u Said Ghana so how come American this time around? Ei Wale."

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
