American artiste Chance the Rapper expresses love, awe over UG, Legon

American celebrity artiste Chance the Rapper has expressed love and profound awe over Ghana’s premier university, the University of Ghana, Legon.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s Showbiz 360 on Friday, 23 September 2022, Chance the Rapper said, “My favourite thing that happened today, we visited the University of Ghana.”



“I don’t know how much everybody that lives here everyday understands how powerful or how historic or how celebrated that institution is around the world,” he wondered.



“Malcom X spoke there in 1964. One of his most important speeches is from out of that space,” he noted.



“It’s produced plenty of presidents for this country [Ghana],” singer and record producer added.



When host Giovanni noted he is a proud alumnus of the school, Vic Mensa who appeared on the television show with Chance piped in with: “My father too, you know.”

“It’s a place that I want to just highlight and say thank you for welcoming us so well,” the Chicago-born musician said.



He took the liberty to highlight the upcoming January 6, Black Star Line Festival.



“I wanted to point out that the Black Star Line Festival isn’t only January 6. There is an entire week lead up of events that happen and one of the most important things is that a lot of thought-leaders – I can’t say which one yet – but a lot of thought-leaders, activists, artists, and celebrated people around the diaspora are going to be leading some important talks at the University of Ghana, at the lecture halls,” he excitedly advertised.



Chance the Rapper entreated “everybody to mark their calendars and be ready for the top of the year. Don’t party too hard at the end because it’s going to be a wild week for sure.”



“It’s free [the concert],” he emphasised and rose from his seat.