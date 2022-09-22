American rap icon Fat Joe magnifies Denmark-based Ghanaian act Abudebi Zonjon in a grand style

Fat Joe and Abudebi Zonjon

How would you feel when a globally celebrated music icon slides into your inbox to initiate an appreciative and soul-lifting message to encourage and add weight to your hard work to even strive further and higher? That's the exact adrenaline rush gushing through Adudebi Zonjon.

Like a high-moment scene from a movie, multiple award-winning American rapper Fat Joe slides into Denmark-based Ghanaian act Adudebi Zonjon. For a moment, it was hard to believe, but when reality slaps you in the face there's a wake-up call. It was such a humbling moment for him.



Permit me to zoom in on a few pointers that might strike your interest. First of all, since the 'Lean Back' hitmaker initiated the conversation, it draws your attention to him being the genius that he is. Probably, it's your first time hearing about him but he has been around for years. He did a brand transitioning from DXD (Dawuni x Dawuni) to Abudebi Zonjon.



The transition was a result of a gross transformation over the period to reinvent himself, embrace his alter ego, stay hungry, consistent and keep doing good music. The aftermath is what you and I are both witnessing now. Chances of Fat Joe connecting him to bigger brands, platforms and networks of incredible geniuses who are capable of making superior statements with superior acts like Abudebi Zonjon.

Abudebi Zonjon wasn't expecting this height and level of powerful words of encouragement, mutual respect and an official endorsement from the American rap legend. Be it as it may, he always had a preprogrammed mindset, a picture-perfect direction and gradually invaded territories who are generally embracing him as their own in Europe and every other place he finds himself. This can only be attributed to his years of experience as a national asset, creative genius, and artist.



It's no surprise Abudebi's craftsmanship has gotten wild recognition from a music giant like Fat Joe because a lot has been invested into his craft. Yet it's a big deal and a good look for his brand as an artist. Drawing down the curtains, Abudebi Zonjon is laced up to release a new single somewhere next month as a follow-up to '1 Step and Here We're'. To draw down the curtains should we expect a collaboration from Fat Joe and Abudebi Zonjon?



