American singer Ari Lennox ‘ditches’ trolls, discloses intention to visit Ghana again

Seemingly unperturbed by the mountain of trolls rolled at her after touting Ghana as the most beautiful place in the world, Ari Lennox has hinted of visiting the country again.



Not long ago, the Popular American singer was bullied on social media for calling Ghana her ancestral home and the best place in the world.



The ‘Shea butter baby’ hitmaker who spent her Christmas holidays in Ghana and also graced the annual ‘Afrochella’ concert in December took to Twitter to share positive posts about the country.

"Yea Ghana is the most beautiful country in the world. Wow it's a rare and good feeling to consistently wake up with peace and happiness. I really owe that to Ghana. I'll never forget suddenly crying the first time going to a beach in Ghana. It was so triggering. And I didn’t feel alone. My heart ached/aches for my ancestors. Ghana is my ancestral home. It was a surreal experience,” she earlier wrote.



Her comments attracted severe backlash from some social media users who strongly disagreed with the claim.



Others rained insults and attacks at her to an extent that Ari Lennox who appeared fed up deleted the comments.



But in a new development, the popular American singer said the trolls will not deter her from visiting Ghana again.



This was after a social media user recounted how badly she(Ari Lennox) was treated on social media for expressing her opinion about Ghana.

Tweep: “Ari Lenox went to Ghana and felt seen and at home. Africans shaded/ shamed her into deleting her reflection. Shame on us! Less struggle Olympics and more grace please.”



Ari Lennox: “Not Africans babe, trolls. In the real world, I was welcomed and loved on and embraced. Can’t wait to go back to Ghana!!! And many other countries too.”



