Amy Newman, Shasha Marley to be honoured at 610Music Western Music Awards

Amy Newman and Shasha Marley

Westline Entertainment, organisers of the annual 610Music Western Music Awards, have revealed that renowned gospel artiste, Rev. Mrs. Amy Newman and Reggae/Dancehall giant, Shasha Marley will be honoured with lifetime achievement awards at this year’s edition.

Slated for August 20, 2022 at the Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi, the Public Relations Officer for the awards, Nana Kwesi Coomson, said: “Our lifetime achievement award recipients for this year are ace gospel artiste, Rev. Mrs. Amy Newman and Reggae/Dancehall legend, Shasha Marley. This is to honour them for their remarkable contribution to Western Music and inspiring the younger generation”.



“Being our flagship award, the lifetime achievement award targets Creative Arts Players from the Western Region who have made significant contribution to Western Music and Creative Arts and have been consistent and relevant for over 15 years,” Mr. Coomson explained.



“Aside from honouring of the two legends, they will as well thrill fans to some of their popular songs,” the PRO hinted.



Widely regarded as one of the greatest gospel musicians in Ghana, Amy Newman, who hails from Essikado in Sekondi, started her music career in the late 80s as a lead singer of a group and later went solo in 1994.

Shasha Marley, who also hails from Takoradi, has been singing since he was a teenager. He has won Best Male Vocal Performance and Best Reggae Song of the Year (Maata Family) at the Ghana Music Awards. He boasts the only Ghanaian Artiste who has toured Australia extensively.



Among the reciepients of the lifetime achievement award of Western Music Awards include Paapa Yankson, C.K. Mann, Jewel Ackah, A.B. Crentsil, Safohene Gyeni, Wilson Arthur, among others.



The 610Music Western Music Awards will award artistes in 30 categories at this year’s edition.