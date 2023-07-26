‘Ananse story’ – Bridget Otoo pokes Adom-Otchere’s narrative about Cecilia Dapaah’s stolen cash

Bridget Otoo is a broadcaster

Media personality with Metro TV, Bridget Otoo has poohpoohed colleague Paul Adom-Otchere’s narrative about how inaccurate is it for people to suggest that the US$1,000,000 allegedly stolen from Cecilia Dapaah solely belonged to the former government appointee.

Adom-Otchere, the host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana, said on the July 25, 2023, edition of the show that, among others, he had seen the charge sheet and was privy to certain key information about the subject.



Speaking extensively about the issues, Adom-Otchere said the late brother of the embattled former sanitation minister left behind US$800,000, which was allegedly stolen along with her US$200,000 in a heist by two of her former house helps in 2022.



He explained that the late brother, a sub-chief of the Asantehene gave the money to their late mother, who also transferred same to Cecilia Dapaah.



"The US$800,000 was reported to the police and described to belong to Cecilia Dapaah’s brother… as is on the charge sheet. This 800,000 dollars is controversial because it doesn’t belong to Cecilia Dapaah and her husband.



"According to what Cecilia Dapaah wrote to the police which is what is in the charge sheet right now as I am speaking to you, and it was written months ago. It is for her brother who died months ago at the age of 60," Adom-Otchere explained.



The narrative has been described by Bridget Otoo as a cock and bull story. In a tweet, the broadcaster said: “The man gave the money to the mum, he died shortly after, mum calls Cecilia, to come and pick the cash to Accra and mum too dies. Maame Domino’s Ananse story. Pempena Nanaaaaaa.”

Two house helps, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, are currently facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court for their alleged involvement in the theft of significant sums of money and personal belongings belonging to Cecilia Abena Dapaah, and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour.

According to a report by The Chronicle, the thefts, which amount to millions of Ghana Cedis, reportedly took place at the couple's residence in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, between July and October 2022.



The accused, Patience and Sarah, are facing one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing, involving amounts of US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis.



During the same period, the pair allegedly stole personal effects from Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, including assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry valued at US$95,000.



Further accusations involve Patience acting alone to steal six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to the minister's husband.



The court also charged three additional individuals in connection with the thefts.



Benjamin, a 29-year-old plumber, has been accused of dishonestly receiving GH¢180,000, while Kweku Botwe, a 65-year-old trader, faces charges for dishonestly receiving GH¢50,000. Additionally, Malik Dauda, a 23-year-old unemployed individual, is alleged to have dishonestly received GH¢1 million.

Meanwhile, Cecilia Dapaah has resigned from her position as Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources following the incident.



In her resignation letter addressed to the President, Madam Dapaah said she decided to step down “because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time.”



