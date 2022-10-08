And so what if Black Sherif’s album does better than mine, stop the 'nonsense' – Shatta Wale to critics

Shatta Wale

Ghanaian Dancehall Musician, Shatta Wale has responded to critics who believe his yet-to-be-released album titled “Gift of God” will not leave up to the expectations compared to the latest album of fellow musician Black Sherif.

He said he does not care if his album does not catch up with the trends Black Sherif’s debut album has reached as presumed by the public.



On Thursday, October 6, 2022, ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ hitmaker, Black Sherif released his debut album entitled “The villain I Never Was” and got the entire country talking.



Most music lovers have since commended him for his fast rise in the entertainment industry and the work he has done on the album.



Fast forward, former Artiste manager, of Shatta Wale, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bullgod, indicated Sarkodie and Shatta Wale’s upcoming albums cannot compete with Black Sherif’s.



Bullgod who commented in an interview with Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz, on Accra-based Hitz FM, opined that both Sarkodie and Shatta Wale are handicapped when it comes to reaching a wider audience, unlike Black Sherif.

“I woke up this morning and I was like wow; this month of October is a serious month because we have three of our artists releasing. Black Sherif just released his album.



“Sarkodie will be releasing his albums in a few days and Shatta wale will release. Now listen, from the top of my head I said Black Sherif will do better than all of them,” Bulldog said in the interview.



The reasons, he mentioned they are not signed unto any distribution companies like EMPIRE.



Reacting to the comment from his former manager and the growing critics from the many Ghanaians, the ‘On God’ crooner said such comparisons are needless.



According to Shatta Wale, should his fellow’s album do better than his, it projects Ghana’s name for good.

“Eeerrrhhh if Blacko’s album will do better than us kwraaa, we like and we hear… at the end of the day Ghana wins” and added that the music business they are all doing is about “money matter,” he posted on Facebook.



The firebrand musician further described those critics as “foolish people” and advised them to “find something to do” and make money in their own way” than engaging in what he said was “nonsense.”



