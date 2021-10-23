Angélique Kidjo to perform at GUBA awards as it honours Yaa Asantewaa's death 100 years on

Multiple Grammy award winner, Angélique Kidjo

• Angélique Kidjo will be in Ghana in November

• The GUBA Awards will celebrate and honour 100 years since the death of Yaa Asantewaa



• Kidjo will perform at the awards



Multiple Grammy award winner, Angélique Kpasseloko Hinto Hounsinou Kandjo Manta Zogbin Kidjo, is expected to perform at this year’s Grow, Unite and Build Africa (GUBA) Awards.



The awards are slated for November 7 and 8, 2021, and would mark a centenary of the passage and resilience of Nana Yaa Asantewaa, the influential warrior and Queen mother of Ejisu, who rose to lead an Asante army against the British.



Speaking at a media briefing in Accra, Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) of GUBA, Ms Dentaa Amoateng said the celebrated African musician who hails from Benin would be honoured on the day.

"Nana Yaa Asantewaa’s bravery immensely contributed to the country’s independence story, shaping the psyche of the nation so that they can stand up for the country regardless of the opposition," Dentaa Amoateng noted.



She said, for this reason, there was the need to throw more spotlight on her and celebrate the amazing performance of women and empower young ladies to strive to the top.



She added that the two-day event would first start with a durbar at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on November 7, and be followed by the rest of the awards the next day at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre.



Prince Anthony Bart, a member of the team said it would help instill the spirit of patriotism in the youth.



"We need to learn about history of leaders who have contributed to our struggle,” he said.





The Year 2021 marks exactly 100 years of the death of Yaa Asantewaa, the last African woman to lead a major war against colonial powers in 1900, where she played the role of the Commander-in-Chief of the powerful Asante Empire.



These events will observe an important moment in African history, one that is unique to the relations between the Republic of Ghana and the Republic of Seychelles and is expected to host several high-profile personalities from the diaspora.