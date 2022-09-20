Angel FM’s Nana Yaa Brefo’s question that has sparked exit rumours

Nana Yaa Brefo, broadcaster

A question from Nana Yaa Brefo that sought the “honest opinion” of her followers has triggered speculations she may be leaving Angel FM before long.

The ace broadcaster in a short video clip shared on Instagram, Monday, sighted by GhanaWeb, asked if it would be a good idea to call it quits and venture into something else.



Filming from an unknown location, the journalist clad in red asked: “Do you think it’s about time I left the media scene and did my own thing? Should I decide to quit now, would that be a good decision? Do you think that if this time, I decide that enough is enough, I want to let go and do my own thing, do you think this is the time? Just wondering…”



Her post divided opinions as it evoked some reactions from her followers.



While a commenter asserted that it would be apt because “the hatred is too much, and you leaving the media will help you enjoy your private life peacefully”, another opposed it saying, “you changed the narrative for some of us so I won’t encourage you to stop for anything.”



Others also mentioned it was imperative she took a decision without considering the views of others since her peace of mind is very important.

Meanwhile, Nana Yaa Brefo’s post has left people wondering if there is more to her dilemma than the desire for a new challenge.



Nana Yaa Brefo joined Angel FM on June 1, 2020, after quitting Adom FM. She had worked with the Kokomlemle media organization for ten years. Her resignation came after she was heavily criticised for her line of questioning during her interview with actress Nana Ama McBrown.





BB