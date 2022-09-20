3
Menu
Entertainment

Angel FM’s Nana Yaa Brefo’s question that has sparked exit rumours

Nana Yaa Brefoo Nana Yaa Brefo, broadcaster

Tue, 20 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A question from Nana Yaa Brefo that sought the “honest opinion” of her followers has triggered speculations she may be leaving Angel FM before long.

The ace broadcaster in a short video clip shared on Instagram, Monday, sighted by GhanaWeb, asked if it would be a good idea to call it quits and venture into something else.

Filming from an unknown location, the journalist clad in red asked: “Do you think it’s about time I left the media scene and did my own thing? Should I decide to quit now, would that be a good decision? Do you think that if this time, I decide that enough is enough, I want to let go and do my own thing, do you think this is the time? Just wondering…”

Her post divided opinions as it evoked some reactions from her followers.

While a commenter asserted that it would be apt because “the hatred is too much, and you leaving the media will help you enjoy your private life peacefully”, another opposed it saying, “you changed the narrative for some of us so I won’t encourage you to stop for anything.”

Others also mentioned it was imperative she took a decision without considering the views of others since her peace of mind is very important.

Meanwhile, Nana Yaa Brefo’s post has left people wondering if there is more to her dilemma than the desire for a new challenge.

Nana Yaa Brefo joined Angel FM on June 1, 2020, after quitting Adom FM. She had worked with the Kokomlemle media organization for ten years. Her resignation came after she was heavily criticised for her line of questioning during her interview with actress Nana Ama McBrown.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nana Yaa Brefo Danso (@nanayaabrefo)



BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghanaian-born ex-PA of Queen Elizabeth II escorted her on final journey
The four Ghanaians who formally attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
September 21 declared public holiday
I'm defending her for my daily bread - Aisha Huang's lawyer
Sammy Gyamfi slams Akufo-Addo
Kwaku Annan confronts Ken Agyapong
King Charles III spoke with Akufo-Addo and Asantehene – Royal Reporter
How MPs reacted when Queen Elizabeth 'announced' JJ will be leaving office in 2000
Presidential staffer defends Togbe Afede troll despite backlash
How Akufo-Addo announced attendance to Queen’s funeral