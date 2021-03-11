Angel Group of companies to headline 2021 edition of Ghana Music Awards-USA

Ghana Music Awards-USA is a people's choice annual awards scheme organised by Don's Music Production

Officials of Dons Music Production, organisers of Ghana Music Awards USA have officially announced its title and headline sponsor. Angel Group of companies, producers of Adonko Next Level beverages have secured the headline sponsorship package for the second edition of Ghana Music Awards-USA.

The CEO of GMA-USA Dennis Boafo also known as Don D revealed this on his Facebook page and said this is going to be a game-changer. "It is official, Adonko Ghana Music Awards-USA."



Ghana Music Awards-USA is a people's choice annual awards scheme organised by Don's Music Production and Highlife Media aimed at promoting, encouraging and awarding Ghanaian musicians in the diaspora. The maiden edition was held on October 10, 2020, at Atlantic City in New Jersey where Sarkodie was crowned the winner for the artiste of the year and Nana NYC as the US Based Artiste of the year.

The nominees' announcement for the 2021 scheme year will come off on April 17, 2021, at Westin Mt Laurel in New Jersey. The event will be strictly by invitation.