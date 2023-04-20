0
Anger as phones begin charging in church after pastor commanded

Pastor Commands Phones To Charge Pastor commands phones to charge in church

Thu, 20 Apr 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Many social media users are upset that phones started charging in churches as soon as a man of God gave the order for phones to charge.

In a video that has gained popularity on social media, a man of God who was delivering a sermon ordered the congregation's phones to start charging.

Immediately after he said this, people's phones allegedly started doing so.

A member of the congregation testified that although her phone had a low battery, it began to charge when the cleric ordered the phones to do so and as a result, her battery level increased.

Social media users upon seeing the video were infuriated stating that God had been insulted and it is due to things like these that people disrespect Christianity.

favourr.oj: "God don become Omini-charger?"

mrgoodnews011: "Now, it’s clear. Religion is our biggest problem"

emmyhourla: "Do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, for many false prophets have gone out into the world. God is not a MAGICIAN "

kachiboss1: "These are the things people see and disrespect Christianity.God is not mocked sha"

xkafolady: "God has really been insulted"

mamufreshhh: "If you know these two caricatures arrest them on behalf of

Africans"

goldengolden2222: "When did my God become omini charger? ,God pls forgive these people cos wats all this"

