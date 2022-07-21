Anger is a positive emotion but deadly – Transformational Coach

Transformational Coach and Trainer, Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah

Transformational Coach and Trainer, Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah, has disclosed how endangering anger can be to the human race.

He stated that per our human makeup, anger is a good emotion but the wrong application of it is what makes it bad.



He told Nana Yaw Odame on ETV Ghana’s Men’s Lounge, “It is a natural phenomenon and can be found in everyone. I mean we all have the chance to be angry but, how to apply it to our lives might be the issue. Anger is good for your body one way or the other because it helps you to express your boundaries so it’s good for our own interest.”



He however revealed that the storing of anger, massaging it, and trying to give it meaning and interpretation is what causes one to be violent.

“This is why we have a lot of violent people in our society taking out their anger on other innocent people. Their inability to manage their anger pushes them to take it out on others, and in the process forces them to be violent,” he mentioned.



He emphasised that, this is the main cause of domestic violence in our society, as the beginning of violence starts from anger before developing into violence itself.



He believes that once people are able to control and manage their anger, it will prevent them from getting violent.